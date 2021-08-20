Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of DLH worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

