Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SCWorx during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SCWorx news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $695,500 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WORX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. SCWorx Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

