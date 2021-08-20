Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,404 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $44.08 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

