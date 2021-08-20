Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $933,000 Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

