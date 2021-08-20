NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39.

