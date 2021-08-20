NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $50,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

