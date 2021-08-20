NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $43,000 Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP opened at $39.35 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

