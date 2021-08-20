IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 198 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.70. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

