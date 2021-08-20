NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.86. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

