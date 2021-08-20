IFP Advisors Inc Sells 332 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,557,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $129.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $141.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.09.

