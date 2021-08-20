Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,076 Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,336.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,558. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

