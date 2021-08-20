59,470 Shares in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Shares of STRR opened at $2.73 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.19.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.