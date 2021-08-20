Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. Qilian International Holding Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

