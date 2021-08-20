Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

