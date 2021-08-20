Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $5,929,775.90 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphenol stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

