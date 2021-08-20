Millennium Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LPI opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $608.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.