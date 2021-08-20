Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

