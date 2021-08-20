The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of PLCE opened at $95.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

