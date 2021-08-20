Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,852 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 361.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

