Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,595 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $11,437,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,368 shares of company stock valued at $95,613,125.

Shares of U stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion and a PE ratio of -52.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.