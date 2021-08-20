Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 137,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

