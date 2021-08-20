Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 290.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1,692.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 725.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Envestnet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 736,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 275.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.02. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

