Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $1,326,727.20 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $306,984.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

Shares of SFIX opened at $39.59 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.