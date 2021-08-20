Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 122.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $83,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $272,015. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STRT opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

