Morgan Stanley Has $8.75 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,300 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

