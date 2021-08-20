Morgan Stanley Sells 1,335,390 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of First Horizon worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,045,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 618,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

