JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $28.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Embraer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.