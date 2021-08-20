Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Moreover, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

Get Lennar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.