Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TME. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NYSE TME opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 787,836 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,343,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 130,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 102,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

