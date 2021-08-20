Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355,592 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAACU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS MAACU opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

