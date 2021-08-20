Millennium Management LLC Sells 172,228 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 172,228 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.