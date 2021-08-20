Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $172,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $8,384,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 5,021 shares of Roth CH Acquisition II stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,055.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROCC stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27.

Roth CH Acquisition II Profile

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.