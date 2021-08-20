Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

OXBR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.