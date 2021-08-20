Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

