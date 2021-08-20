Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

