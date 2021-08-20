Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $170.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

