Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $133.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $113.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE SXI opened at $96.09 on Monday. Standex International has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

