RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $182.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $163.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $187.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

