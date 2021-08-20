National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

