Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.48 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.