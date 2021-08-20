Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $277.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

