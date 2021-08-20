Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 137.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 402,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $410.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

