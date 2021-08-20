Royal Bank of Canada Buys 99,723 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 61,939.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BRF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BRF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,962,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BRF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.77. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

