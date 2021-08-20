VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAP. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

NYSEARCA HAP opened at $44.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89.

