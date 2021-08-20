Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Parsons were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSN opened at $35.24 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

