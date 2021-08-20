adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADDYY stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.62. adidas has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.