Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,148 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $15,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after buying an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

NYSE:TSE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.07. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.