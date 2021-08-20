Morgan Stanley Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $18,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after buying an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,160,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 113,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIII stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

