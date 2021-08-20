Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Summit Materials worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 151.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

