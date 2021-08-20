Morgan Stanley Purchases 80,309 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $29.09 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

